Ohio Police Officers Grab Man as He Tries to Jump Off Bridge

Sandusky police officers rushed to grab a man as he attempted to jump off of an overpass in Sandusky, Ohio, on August 17.Dash camera footage shows Sandusky police officers responding to a call about a man who was seen standing near the edge of the bridge. At first, officers can be heard trying to talk the man away from the edge. “We want to help you,” officers repeated. At around minute 15 of the video, the man climbs over the edge of the bridge and is about to let go when officers rush to grab him and manage to pull him to safety.According to news reports, the man was taken to a local hospital and no criminal charges were filed. Credit: Sandusky Police Department via Storyful