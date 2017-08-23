Family Stuck on Overland Park, Kansas, Roof Amid Flooding

Torrential rainfall triggered flooding, necessitating rescues, in the Kansas City, Missouri, area on Monday, August 21. Up to nine inches of rain fell in the area since Monday, the Kansas City Star reported on Tuesday.Indian Creek, which had flooded last month, overflowed its banks. A woman was rescued from a tree, and a family was stuck on the roof of their home, the Star reported. Kansas City emergency responders answered over 130 weather-related calls overnight.The Overland Park Police Department gives an update on the family of seven stuck on the roof of their home in this video and shows scenes of flooding. Credit: Overland Park Police Department via Storyful