Customers find human waste on floor in Burger King

Shocking footage show what appears to be human waste on the floor of a west London Burger King branch after localised flooding covered the tiles in a thick brown sludge. Two videos, taken by an outraged customer, show the filthy downstairs area of the Burger King branch in Gloucester Road just after 10pm on 8 August. But when the customer complained to a member of staff and pointed out the revolting conditions - he was told to leave the eatery. The customer, who has asked to remain anonymous, discovered the revolting room when he and two friends tried to find the toilets at the fast food joint.