Rescue Teams Rush to Ischia Quake Rubble

At least two people were killed and dozens injured when a 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the Italian island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples on Monday night, August 21.The three-mile-deep earthquake struck around six miles northwest of the island at around 8pm local time. Casamicciola Terme was one of the neighborhoods hardest hit, according to Le Repubblica. This video, shared by Vincenzo Precisano, shows rescue teams responding to the he quake in Casamicciola Terme late on Monday night. Credit: YouTube/Vincenzo Precisano via Storyful