Protesters March on Florida Courthouse to Demand Removal of Confederate Monument

Protesters marched to the Manatee County Courthouse in Bradenton, Florida, on Monday evening, August 21, to call for the removal of a monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers located in front of the building.According to the Bradenton Herald, counter-protesters from America First-Team Manatee, a local group of Trump supporters, also arrived at the scene to support keeping the monument, which was covered up on Friday, August 18.At least one person was detained during a standoff between the rival groups but the protest dispersed without any serious violence, according to local reporters.This footage shows protesters at the courthouse chanting against the monument. Credit: Instagram/whenimnotdrawing via Storyful