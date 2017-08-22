Protesters Challenge Charlottesville City Council Over White Nationalist March

Protesters chanted “blood on your hands” on Monday, August 21, at the first meeting of the Charlottesville City Council following violence at a white nationalist march in the city that left one dead and 19 injured.Charlottesville Daily Progress newspaper reported that the meeting’s agenda was scrapped to allow those in attendance to share their views.Protesters were angered over the city council’s decision to allow the “Unite the Right” rally to be held in Charlottesville on August 12.Counter-protesters at the rally had clashed with white nationalists who gathered in Charlottesville to oppose plans to remove Confederate monuments. Protester Heather Heyer was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of protesters at the rally. James Alex Field, 20, has been charged with her murder. Credit: Twitter/Geremia Di Maro via Storyful