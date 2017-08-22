Olympic Swimmer Ian Thorpe Says It's Quicker to Enrol for Plebiscite Than Swim 100 Metres

Former Olympian Ian Thorpe raced to update his enrolment to vote in the upcoming marriage equality plebiscite, pitting himself against a man swimming 100 metres, in a video released by Australian Marriage Equality on August 21.Thorpe urged people to either enrol or ensure their details were correct on the Australian Electoral Commission website.The AEC stated in the video that Australians can do so until August 24. The vote will be mailed to Australians in the week of September 12.News Corp reported on August 21 that a Newspoll suggests a majority of Australians will vote to legalise marriage equality in the upcoming poll. Credit: Australian Marriage Equality via Storyful