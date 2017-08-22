Toddler can identify 50 different types of car

This mini petrolhead can identify 50 different types of car - despite being just TWO years old. Footage shows adorable Nicholas Drake reeling off the makes and models of various vehicle - including a Mustang, Tesla, Corvette and Pontiac. The talented toddler - whose favourite motor is a Porsche - has been obsessed with everything auto-related since he was six months old, when he got his first toy car. Proud mum Julie, 31, says that since he said his first words around a year ago, they're all he talks about - and now he can name between 40 and 50.