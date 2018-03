An adorable baby owl with a serious growth disorder has been given leg SPLINTS to help her walk. Boo Boo, a three month-old Turkmenian Eagle owl, will never be able to fly because her limbs are not strong enough to land on. But her owners at a rescue sanctuary are now doing whatever they can to help her get on her feet. They have fitted her with splints and heavy bandages in an attempt to straighten her legs as much as possible.