Police Monitor Opposing Protest Groups in Laguna Beach

At least two different protest groups gathered along Laguna Beach’s Main Beach on Sunday, August 20, with local police also at the scene to prevent clashes.One of the protest groups had gathered to draw attention to crimes committed by illegal immigrants, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and tweets by local reporters, which attracted counter-protesters wielding anti-Trump and anti-Nazi signs. Police in riot gear and on mounts created a barrier between the groups along Laguna Beach’s boardwalk to prevent conflict.This footage shows police along the boardwalk and anti-Trump protesters chanting and beating drums. Credit: Instagram/la.acera via Storyful