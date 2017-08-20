Thousands March in Hong Kong Against Sentencing of Pro-Democracy Activists
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, August 20, to rally against the recent sentencing of three activists who were part of the “Umbrella Movement”.Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were each sentenced to several months in prison, for their roles in the prolific pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, against an ever-tightening political grip by China. Credit: Aaron Mc Nicholas via Storyful