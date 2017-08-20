Snake Decides Lego Pile is a Fine Place to Hang Out

This deadly eastern brown snake was on the lookout for a mate in a pile of lego when his efforts were stymied by some horrified homeowners, who called in the services of Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catchers Tony Harrison and Brooke Smith.The experienced snake catchers moved quickly on the docile snake, who quickly became more animated, and was placed into the safety of a bag and relocated. Credit: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher via Storyful