'Not in Boston' Chants Ring Out at 'Free Speech' Rally Counter-Protest

Thousands of anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter protesters converged on a park in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 19, to confront a so-called ‘free speech’ rally by right-wing organizers in the wake of the recent rally in Charlottesville, VirginiaIn footage shot by a counter protester at Boston Commons, crowds are heard taunting the much smaller ‘free speech’ rally with chants of “Not in Boston.”Local media reported as many as 10,000 people marched from Roxbury to Boston Commons where the ‘free speech’ rally gathered at a pavilion. Footage shot from above showed the two sides being kept some distance apart by a police line around the pavilion. Credit: Twitter/@javier_salvo via Storyful