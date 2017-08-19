Fire Rages in Moravia Neighborhood of Medellín

A fire broke out in the densely populated Morovia neighborhood of Medellín, Colombia, on August 18.According to news reports no fatalities were reported, but many people suffered from smoke inhalation.Local news reported that firefighters were able to contain the fire by 95 percent, but not before it destroyed many homes. Some reports said that the fire spread quickly due to the fact that homes in the neighborhood were made of extremely flammable material.This video shows firefighters spraying water onto the fire as it rages on the hillside. Credit: Instagram/Robert Smith via Storyful, NPR