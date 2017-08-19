Crowds Chant 'We Are Not Afraid' at Site of Barcelona Attack

Thousands of people walked along La Rambla in Barcelona on August 18 following a minute of silence for the victims of a van attack in the city that left 13 people dead and dozens injured.Video shows people walking along Las Ramblas, the site of the van attack the previous day, clapping and chanting “No tinc by!” (“I’m not afraid!”).A manhunt was underway on August 18 for the driver of the van.The attack was believed to be linked to a second incident in which five suspects were killed. A woman injured in this incident later died. Both incidents were also linked to an explosion in Alcanar on the same day. Credit: Facebook/Jartas Viktor via Storyful