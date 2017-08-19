News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Crowds Chant 'We Are Not Afraid' at Site of Barcelona Attack

Thousands of people walked along La Rambla in Barcelona on August 18 following a minute of silence for the victims of a van attack in the city that left 13 people dead and dozens injured.Video shows people walking along Las Ramblas, the site of the van attack the previous day, clapping and chanting “No tinc by!” (“I’m not afraid!”).A manhunt was underway on August 18 for the driver of the van.The attack was believed to be linked to a second incident in which five suspects were killed. A woman injured in this incident later died. Both incidents were also linked to an explosion in Alcanar on the same day. Credit: Facebook/Jartas Viktor via Storyful

Latest

0331_1700_nat_carcrash
1:46

Horrific crash leaves one dead and three fighting for life
Witnesses describe moments after fiery crash in Campelltown
1:01

Witnesses describe moments after fiery crash in Campelltown
0331_0700_nat_space
3:06

Chinese space satellite hurtling towards earth
0331_0700_nat_pippa
0:24

Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe
0331_0700_nat_coffee
0:27

Coffee cancer concerns
0331_0700_nat_friday
0:37

Christians mark Good Friday with traditional ceremonies
0331_0700_nat_weather
1:34

Gold Coast wild weather
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'