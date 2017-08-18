News

Projection Above Trump Hotel Entrance Claims US President is 'Known Racist and Nazi Sympathizer'

Activists opposed to US President Donald Trump projected a message calling him “a known racist and Nazi sympathizer” over the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in Washington on August 17.Artist Robin Bell shared a live stream of the stunt to his Twitter account. The projected images include slogans such as “#resist,” “the President of the United States is a Known Racist and Nazi Sympathizer,” and “We are all responsible to stand up and end white supremacy.”Bell has been linked to similar projections before. Earlier this month, he projected an image of Vladimir Putin onto Trump’s hotel in Soho, New York. The projected images included the Russian president, as well as slogans such as “happy to help, bro,” “laundering services available,” and “follow the money.”Bell’s live stream of the projection had earned 3,750 retweets 5,621 likes at the time of writing. Credit: Twitter/bellvisuals via Storyful

