Fire at Plymouth Energy Substation Belches Flames into Sky as Thousands Lose Power

A DTE Energy substation caught fire on the night of Wednesday, August 16, knocking out power for thousands in Plymouth, Michigan.The fire was first reported at the corner of Farmer and Theodore, Plymouth police reported. According to CBS Detroit, the flames were so intense a telephone pole located roughly 10 to 15 feet from the station also caught fire. Nearly 3,000 residents were without power.Luke Hoyer, who recorded this video, said on August 18 that, although the majority of Plymouth has had power restored, some houses were still running off generators.Local media reported on August 18 that no injuries were reported due to the fire and a temporary substation had been installed to help restore power.This video shows the fire on the night of August 16. Credit: Instagram/Luke Hoyer via Storyful