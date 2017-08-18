Iraqi Boy Blown Away As Tornado-Like Storm Hits Refugee Camp in Mosul

A dust devil destroyed several tents in a camp for displaced Iraqis near Mosul on August 11 and left a boy seriously injured after he was tossed into the air by the storm.The boy was reportedly seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, an Iraqi journalist said.Intense heat and bad weather forced Iraqis displaced from Mosul and now living in camps to face further hardships as temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Credit: Facebook/Talal al-Obaidi via Storyful