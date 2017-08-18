Toddler makes miraculous recovery from one-in-a-million neurological disorder

A toddler fell over 100 times a DAY due to a one-in-a-million neurological disorder-which gradually robbed her of the ability to stand, crawl and SIT. Kate Gulo, two, learned how to walk just before she turned one and would run, jump and dance everywhere at first. But after six months of normality, parents Teresa and Kenny Gulo noticed their little girl had become abnormally wobbly on her feet. Kate would struggle to walk in a straight line and by October last year was toppling over every time she took a few steps.