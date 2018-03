A convoy bringing food and medical supplies entered besieged towns in the eastern Ghouta region, just outside Damascus, on August 17.A total of 48 trucks, loaded with food baskets, flour and sugar, were delivered to refugee camps in Douma, Shifonia and Housh al-Thawahra, local media said.This video was shared by a pro-opposition media outlet and shows the aid convoy arriving to Douma. Credit: YouTube/SMART News Agency via Storyful