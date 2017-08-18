Witnesses Scream as Police Respond to Las Ramblas Attack

Two people were arrested in connection to the deadly van ramming attack in Barcelona’s popular Las Ramblas district on Thursday, August 17.One other suspect, who police believed was the driver of the van, remained on the run at time of writing.Police said the attack, in addition to another that night in the seaside town of Cambrils, were acts of terror. At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in the Barcelona attack on Thursday afternoon.This video, shared by Joe Cooke, shows witnesses screaming and fleeing as police respond to the attack.Cooke told Storyful that he heard gunshots and then took out his phone to film as everyone ran for cover. He was filming just 250 metres away from where the van attack began on Las Ramblas boulevard. Credit: Instagram/Joe Cooke via Storyful