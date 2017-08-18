Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Tribute to Victims of Barcelona Attack

The Eiffel Tower in Paris turned off its lights in the early hours of August 18 to honour the victims of the Barcelona van attack.The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced the tower would go dark just hours before the lights went out.More than a dozen people were killed and at least 100 people injured after a van rammed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas, a popular tourist area in Barcelona. Credit: Twitter/CharlesBaudry via Storyful