Turnbull Condemns Van Attack, World Leaders Stand in Solidarity With Barcelona

World leaders are standing in solidarity with Barcelona following the deadly van attack inside the city’s major tourism centre on Thursday, August 17.Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull held a press conference on Friday morning condemning the attack, calling it an “Islamist terrorist attack”. The Australian government confirmed three Australians were “affected” by the attack in Las Ramblas, with one NSW woman in Barcelona hospital in serious but stable condition.Other world leaders tweeted their condemnation of the attack.US President Donald Trump tweeted to his 36 million followers a mention of General Pershing stopping “Radical Islamic Terror” for 35 years, likely a reference to the false story that US Army General John Joseph “Black Jack” Pershing was rumoured to have dipped bullets in pig’s blood to shoot Muslim insurgents during the Philippine-American War. Credit: Australian Parliament House via Storyful