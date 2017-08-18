Seal saved after freed from netting

These dramatic pictures show a young grey seal being saved from the bottom of a cliff after rescuers freed him from netting caught round his neck. A team from Cornish Wildlife abseiled down a steep cliff to gain access to the remote spot where the seal was suffering. They managed to sneak up on the injured mammal and wrap him in a towel before cutting away the netting. Then, watched by an anxious crowd, they cleaned the deep wound around its neck and freed it back into the sea.