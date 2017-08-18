Durham Protesters Call For Statue Vandalism Charges To Be Dropped

Protesters gathered outside the Durham County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina on August 17 in support of four people charged over the vandalism of a Confederate statue three days earlier.WRAL.com reported that protesters gathered to urge officials to drop charges against those arrested in connection with the toppling of the Confederate Soldiers Monument on August 14 and to advocate for the removal of all Confederate statues.Video from the protest showed people lining up outside the courthouse to symbolically turn themselves in in support of those arrested.The protest was held as three of the accused made their first court appearance. Video shows the accused being applauded as they left the court. Credit: Twiiter/Ben Carroll via Storyful