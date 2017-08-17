Wildfires Force Evacuation of More than 15 Villages in Central Portugal

Wildfires in Vila de Rei, central Portugal, forced the evacuation of 15 villages, local sources reported on August 17, while another village in Mação was evacuated on August 16.The Minister of Internal Administration said that most of the recent fires in Portugal had been started as the result of negligent or intentional human action, and that 91 arrests had been made.This footage shows wildfires in the Vila de Rei area on August 16. Credit: Instagram/Pedro Mendonça via Storyful