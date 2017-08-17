Cyclist Throws Back Audi Owner's Litter Into Open Convertible

An Audi driver who was caught discarding tissues in Sydney had his rubbish returned back to him by an angry cyclist on August 15.Jonathan Wright was riding his pushbike down near Hyde Park when he spotted the driver of the white convertible throwing a tissue onto the road. Wright, who recorded the exchange on a Go-Pro attached to his helmet, rode up next to the car and returned it to the driver.“You dropped something, mate,” Wright said.The driver, clearly not happy, responded with “f**k off, mate, don’t do that” as the cyclist rode off.Wright said he reported the man, with a partial license plate, to the Environment Protection Authority. If successful in locating the man, he could face a fine of up to $250 for individual littering from a vehicle. Credit: Jonathan Wright via Storyful