The Torre del Mangia in Siena, Italy, caught fire on the evening of August 16, attracting a large crowd of onlookers who watched flames emerge from the tip of the tower’s spire.Corriere di Siena and La Nazione reported that the blaze may have been caused by torches lit atop the tower to commemorate the finale of Palio di Siena, a local horse race festival.This footage shows the fire from a distance. Credit: Jacopo Ceccherini via Storyful