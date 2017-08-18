Diver Encounters a Gray Shark with Missing Pectoral Fin in the Solomon Islands

A diver encounters an adult gray reef shark missing its entire right pectoral fin in Mborokua, Solomon Islands, on August 3.Craig Capehart was part of a team of six divers who were on a 16-day SCUBA diving trip to check on the health of the reefs and sea life in the Solomon Islands website.The team was about 114 feet deep in the waters of Mborokua Island when they encountered a gray reef shark missing its right pectoral fin.The trip was organized by Geri Murphy, a renowned underwater photographer.The footage was recorded with a GoPro Hero 4 Black at 4k resolution and 30 fps. Credit: Craig Capehart via Storyful