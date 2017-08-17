News

Syrian Rebel Group Claims Chlorine Gas Attack Against Them

The Rahman Corps, a Syrian rebel group in east Damascus, claimed forces loyal to the Assad regime used chlorine gas in fighting around Ain Tarma on Wednesday, August 16. Four combatants were reported to have symptoms similar to chlorine exposure.There has been an increase in claims of chlorine gas attacks on rebel forces in east of Damascus, Syria in July. While Storyful could not independently verify the use of any chemical weapons in Jobar or Ain Tarma at time of writing, Bellingcat and other open source analysts have compiled documentation of these alleged attacks in July. Credit: YouTube/Damascus Media Center via Storyful

