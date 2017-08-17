Berlin Activist Groups Hold Charlottesville Solidarity Rally at Brandenburg Gate

Members of various political activist groups in Berlin rallied on August 16 in solidarity with anti-fascist activists in Charlottesville, Virginia.Speakers at the Brandenburg Gate called on attendees to fight against the rise of racism, Nazi ideology, and the Trump administration, and urged people to vote in Germany’s upcoming federal election on September 24.According to a Facebook event page for the rally, organizers of the rally included Soul Sisters Berlin, Black Lives Matter Berlin, American Voices Abroad Berlin, and The Coalition Berlin. Credit: Facebook/Eoghan Sweeney via Storyful