Colombia Declares FARC War Over as Last Container of Weapons Is Removed

Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos declared on August 15th that the country’s conflict with FARC rebels was “truly over”, during a ceremony in Pondores to remove the last container of decommissioned weapons.The UN, which was supervising the disarmament of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), removed the final shipment of weapons from a demobilization camp in Fonseca, La Guajira.During the ceremony, President Santos said, “With the laying down of arms…the conflict is truly over and a new phase begins in the life of our nation.”In a statement, UN mission chief for Colombia, Jean Arnault, confirmed that 8,112 weapons had been removed and almost 1.3 million cartridges destroyed.The weapons will be used to make three monuments celebrating the peace accord, including one in Cuba, one at the UN headquarters in New York, and a third in Colombia. Credit: President of Colombia via Storyful