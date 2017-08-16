Chinese Fishing Vessel Caught With Endangered Sharks in Galapagos

Ecuadorian officials intercepted a Chinese fishing vessel that was carrying 300 tons of shark fins in the marine reserve surrounding the Galapagos Islands on Sunday, August 13.The 20 crew members of the Fu Yuan Yu Leng 999 were arrested and the vessel impounded after officials found what they suspected were fins from endangered hammerhead and silky sharks. Ecuador’s El Comercio reported that the men face a three-year prison sentence if convicted of fishing in the UNESCO Natural Heritage Site.The Ecuadorian government released video of officials tracking the ship using the automatic identification system (AIS) system, officials searching the vessel, and photographs of the navy intercepting the Fu Yuan Leng 999. Credit: Ecuadorian government via Storyful