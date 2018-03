Rescue efforts continued in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on August 15 in the aftermath of a deadly mudslide the day before.AFP reported at least 312 people died, citing a Red Cross official.The Red Cross estimated that the mudslide had also left at least 3,000 people homeless.This video shows the damage caused by the mudslide as rescue crews continued clean up efforts on August 15. Credit: Twitter/RhageToya via Storyful