Helicopters Battle Wildfires Northeast of Athens

Greek firefighters fought on Monday, August 14, to contain a wildfire that broke out the day before in Kalamos, approximately 35km northeast of Athens.The fire approached residential areas in Grammatiko, Kalamos and Varnavas on Monday, according to Ekathimerini, with 150 deployed to fight the fire.This video shows a helicopter refilling its water reserves by Agioi Apostoloi beach and a wildfire blaze during the night. Credit: Instagram/albatross.297 via Storyful