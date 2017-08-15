Emergency services free a trapped seagull

Outraged residents yesterday (mon) condemned the use of firecrews AND the RSPCA in a major rescue operation to save -- a stricken SEAGULL. The emergency services joined animal rescue experts to save a bird which became tangled in a wire and trapped on the side of a high-rise student housing block. Witnesses described seeing it flapping about helplessly as it struggled to free itself from Unite's Discovery Heights building in Plymouth, Devon, on Sunday. Emergency services scaled the nine-storey building to ensure the seagull was able to get away alive and well.