Emu Chick Tries Hard to Keep Up With Human Friends

Tiny emu chick Echo desperately wants to keep up with her human friends and a chicken at Symbio Wildlife Park, south of Sydney, in a video shared on August 15.The chick was the only viable egg out of a dozen born recently to parents Elsa and Eddie.“Although having no siblings to run around with, Echo has struck up a loving connection with Zoo Keeper Ash and made friends with the most unlikely of characters, a young chicken,” a spokesman for the zoo said. Credit: Symbio Wildlife Park via Storyful