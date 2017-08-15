Canadian Pastor Released From North Korea Makes First Public Appearance

Canadian Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim made his first public appearance since being released from imprisonment in North Korea. Lim attended a Sunday, August 13, service at Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario.Lim was released after spending two years and seven months in a North Korean jail after his initial death sentence for “crimes against the state” was reduced to hard labor. According to Lim’s family, as reported by The Guardian, prior to his arrest, Lim had frequently traveled to North Korea to work on humanitarian projects.Following the arrival of a Canadian government delegation to North Korea last week, Lim was released on “sick bail.” He arrived in Toronto on Saturday, August 12.In this video, Lim is seen addressing the media through a Korean translator, at the 2:56 mark he addresses the crowd in English. Credit: Facebook/Michael Ahn via Storyful