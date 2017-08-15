News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Durham Protesters Tear Down Confederate Statue

Protesters cheered and clapped as members of the crowd tore down a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday, August 14.This video shows the Confederate Soldiers Monument at an old courthouse being pulled down by a rope. Some demonstrators kicked the toppled statue, as seen in other user-generated videos.The rally was held in solidarity with victims of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Credit: Facebook/Stacy Ballantyne Murphy via Storyful

Latest

0407_sun_charles
0:24

Prince Charles meets the Irwins
0407_sun_markle
0:25

Megan Markle and Prince Harry heading to Australia
0407_sun_plamer
0:33

Clive Palmer facing jail time
0407_sun_turnbull
0:30

Turnbull gets poll boost
0407_sun_newsbreak
2:15

News headlines: Saturday 7 April
Mystery over electric shock that nearly killed girl
0:35

Mystery over electric shock that nearly killed girl
0406_1800_PER-PornHack
0:26

Investigation launched into civic square 'porn hack'
0406_1800_PER-Homeless
1:30

Complaints about homeless people, beggars skyrocket

Featured

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym