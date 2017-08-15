Durham Protesters Tear Down Confederate Statue

Protesters cheered and clapped as members of the crowd tore down a Confederate monument in Durham, North Carolina, on Monday, August 14.This video shows the Confederate Soldiers Monument at an old courthouse being pulled down by a rope. Some demonstrators kicked the toppled statue, as seen in other user-generated videos.The rally was held in solidarity with victims of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Credit: Facebook/Stacy Ballantyne Murphy via Storyful