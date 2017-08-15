Emergency Services Arrive in Ouagadougou Following Restaurant Shooting

Loud bangs were heard in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougo following a deadly attack on a restaurant on the evening of Sunday, August 13.The BBC reported at least three gunmen opened fire on customers outside the Aziz Istanbul restaurant, killing at least 17 people and wounding eight others. The attackers were suspected to be Islamist extremists, according to the Associated Press.Burkina Faso soldiers clashed with suspected jihadists in an operation following the attack, AFP reported.In January 2016, at least 30 people died in a similar attack during which al-Qaeda-linked militants targeted Ouagadougou’s Splendid Hotel. Credit: Periscope/YABRE du Burkina via Storyful