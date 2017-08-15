The Most Hair-Raising Near Misses at Sydney Train Stations in 2016 Revealed

New South Wales’ transport department has released a cache of footage of the most terrifying near misses out of 5000 safety incidents at Sydney train stations in 2016.Those incidents comprise of accidents across the network, which includes trains, trams, buses and ferries. Most of the incident CCTV footage shared by the organisation was from train stations.At West Ryde station, a woman waiting for a train loses grip of her pram with a baby inside, watching it roll towards the tracks and then jumping down to rescue the child. Passengers run to help before a train arrives, quickly managing to hoist the child to safety.At Redfern Station, a person falls between the train and platform during a rush period, as passengers desperately try to signal station staff to stop the train from leaving.At Dulwich Grove, a man runs across a train track and in front of a light rail train just starting to depart. The driver stops abruptly and the man waves to apologise before the train leaves – without him.According to a Transport NSW press release: “Over 2000 customers fell on public transport last year by rushing and falling over, as well as being distracted by their mobile phones and not looking where they were going.”Transport Minister Andrew Constance said: “Fortunately not all of these events resulted in injuries, however, so many of the incidents that we see on public transport can be avoided and we are asking for customers to play their part by not rushing, watching their step – especially when boarding or disembarking from services.” Credit: Transport NSW via Storyful