'Trump Rat' Part of NYC Protests As President Plans Visit Home

A “Trump rat” art installation appeared near Trump Tower in New York on Monday, August 14, as protesters descended on the area. President Donald Trump was expected to return to his Midtown Manhattan home for the first time since becoming president.The “Trump rat” depicts the president as a rat and includes details such as Confederate flag cufflinks and a Russian flag on the lapel, which can be seen in this video.At least three rallies were expected outside Trump Tower, according to a news report.Trump initially was expected in New York on Sunday, but he delayed his trip after the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. The president has been criticized for his initial response to the violence, which included three deaths. Credit: Instagram/Jose Perez via Storyful