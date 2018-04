Several homes in the northern section of California’s Moreno Valley went under a mandatory evacuation on Sunday, August 13, as a 1,000-acre blaze, dubbed the Blaine Fire, burned in the surrounding Box Spring Mountains.The evacuation order was lifted later that day.This video shows firefighters dropping fire retardant on homes in Moreno Valley to protect from the nearby flames. Credit: Instagram/Sunni Louder via Storyful