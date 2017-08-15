Student donated a kidney to his old teacher

A former medical student donated one of his kidneys to his old teacher despite not speaking to her for FIVE YEARS - after making the offer on Facebook. Ali Golian, 30, was inspired to be a radiologist by teacher Sonia Leonardo, 42, who taught him at King's College Hospital, London, in 2010. They became friends after he got a job at the same hospital but drifted apart and hadn't spoken for five years when she developed kidney failure. Ali only found out when he noticed a Facebook status from Sonia's sister thanking friends for 'get well' flowers. He messaged her and she explained her kidneys were failing and she was enduring dialysis five times a day.