Dad fuming after RAC lose car and return damaged

A fuming driver is taking legal action against the RAC after he claims they LOST his car - only to return it a month later with even more damage. Shafiq Siddiq, 36, called the RAC after the turbo pipe fell off his beloved black Smart car on a trip to visit family on July 16. The £6,000 car was collected and towed to a local garage and Mr Siddiq was given a courtesy car and told his motor would be fixed in three days. But when he called the RAC to check on his car, he was told it had been sent to another garage 150 miles away.