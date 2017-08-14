Loud Bangs Heard in Ouagadougou Following Deadly Restaurant Attack

Loud bangs were heard in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougo following a deadly attack on a restaurant in the evening of Sunday, August 13.BBC reported at least three gunmen opened fire on customers outside the Aziz Istanbul restaurant, killing at least 17 people and wounding eight others. The attackers were suspected to be Islamist extremists, according to the Associated Press.Burkina Faso soldiers clashed with suspected jihadists in an operation following the attack, AFP reported.In January 2016, at least 30 peopled died in a similar attack during which al-Qaida-linked militants targeted Ouagadougou’s Splendid Hotel. Credit: Twitter/ElHadjiMacky via Storyful