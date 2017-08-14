Brawl Erupts as Flare Set Off During Forum With Former Prime Minister

Violence broke out at at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which saw former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad talk about allegations of government corruption.A mass brawl began as chairs, bottles and shoes were thrown after an audience member asked about a 1985 clash between police and villagers in Memali that left 14 villagers and 4 policemen dead.Some opposition leaders accused current Prime Minister Najib Razak of orchestrating the violence.Mahathir was reported not to have been hurt.Other footage from the event, before violence broke out, can be seen and downloaded below. Credit: Twitter/The Mamu via Storyful