Protesters Chant 'No Fascist USA' in Los Angeles Rally

Hundreds of Los Angeles protesters on Sunday, August 13, condemned the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted the day before.Demonstrators in this video chant: “No ban, no wall, no Fascist USA.”Protesters across the US condemned violence and white supremacy on Sunday, a day after the clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters. A woman, named Heather Heyer, was struck and killed by a car that rammed into crowds on Saturday.Two Virginia State Police personnel died in a helicopter crash while monitoring the clashes in Charlottesville. Credit: Twitter/Greg Velasquez via Storyful