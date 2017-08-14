Crowds Condemn Charlottesville Violence Outside White House

Crowds gathered in front of the White House on Sunday, August 13, for victims of the violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.Protesters across the US condemned violence and white supremacy on Sunday, a day after the clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters. A woman, named Heather Heyer, was struck and killed by a car that rammed into crowds on Saturday.Two Virginia State Police personnel died in a helicopter crash while responding to the situation in Charlottesville. Credit: Facebook/Brian Barger via Storyful