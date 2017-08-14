Four Injured After Bus Crashes in Vancouver, Pinning Pedestrians Underneath

A bus mounted a sidewalk and struck four pedestrians in downtown Vancouver, Canada, on August 13, pinning three of them underneath, according to local reports.Medical officials said two people were in critical condition and two were seriously injured. CTV reporter Breanna Karstens-Smith, who shot these pictures, said three people were pinned under the bus, and that fire crews used heavy equipment and wood to try to free them. Credit: Breanna Karstens-Smith, CTV News via Storyful